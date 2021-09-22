Interested in working for a company that’s known for going the extra mile?

Today on The Daily Dish, Surae sits down and talks with Jody Riley, President of Red Star Transportation about who they are and why they really know how to live the motto: To go the extra mile.

Red star transportation understands the meaning of service, trust, attention to detail, and reliability. They understand the dynamic that group transportation can bring and the different needs that customers might have. They’re a company that’s known for going the extra mile to meet the expectation of their clients, regardless of how small or large the service might be.

Red Star Transportation was founded in 2011 by Jody and they have been providing transportation services in Utah since that day. They offer over 31 years of experience in the transportation industry, including transportation management services and vehicle safety policies and procedures. In addition, they’re committed to providing transportation in a safe, reliable, and professional manner while providing additional solutions that might arise for their customers.

Red Star Transportation provides the following services:

Field Trips

Sporting Events

Summer Camps

Weddings

Marathons

Special Needs Transportation

Shuttle Services

Private Events

In addition, Red Star Transportation is currently looking for drivers. Their ideal candidate is safe, reliable, responsible, a team player, personable, on time and has a CDL. If you have CDL but do not have a bus or passenger endorsement – They will train you! One of the many advantages of working for Red Star transportation is that their drivers get to build relationships with the community, especially with high school students. If you or someone you know is interested, please visit their website, call them at (801) 685-8560, or visit their Facebook page.

*Sponsored content.