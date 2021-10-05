Interested in a certificate in Tourism? SUU has you covered!

(The Daily Dish) Nicea took a trip to Visit Cedar City and talk with Susie Knudsen with SUU, and Natalie Randall, Executive Director with The Utah Tourism Industry about the new Utah Tourism Certificate they’ve partnered to bring to SUU and announce during the One Utah Summit!

This year marks the 34th anniversary of the One Utah Summit with SUU as the premier gathering place for Utah’s top leaders and decision-makers to gather and discuss rural Utah’s challenges and opportunities.

Southern Utah University and the Utah Tourism Industry Association have chosen this time to announce their new Professional Certificate, the Parks and tourism certificate.

This Professional Certificate takes 6 weeks to obtain and with it, you can learn about hospitality, different jobs available, and parks and public lands stewardship. This certificate is designed for adult learners in Utah.

The new Utah Parks & Tourism professional certificate is designed to teach participants about Utah’s dynamic tourism industry and help them gain the skills necessary to assist destination employers.

About SUU:

Southern Utah University is within a five-hour drive of more than 20 national parks and monuments in Utah, Arizona, and Nevada, so explore the world at the University of the Parks.

They offer Small class sizes, career-focused learning, and hands-on experience that all contribute to the quality of the degree. Southern Utah University students will graduate with both a diploma and field experience through internships, research, and the possibility to study abroad.

Southern Utah University is a caring campus community where students come to explore their interests and prepare for meaningful careers and life experiences. They offer more than 140 undergraduate programs and 21 graduate and certificate programs across seven academic colleges, Southern Utah University proudly offers world-class, project-based learning opportunities where students gain professional experience before entering a job.

Southern Utah University is said to have the world’s best backyard thanks to its close proximity to several outdoor recreational areas and its educational partnerships with the National Park Service. SUU’s safe campus allows students to create lifelong friendships while enjoying outdoor adventures all while exploring their academic dreams.

For more information about Southern Utah University or to enroll, visit their website. If you’d like to get more information about the One Utah Summit and how they’re helping Cedar city and Rural Utah, visit their website.

