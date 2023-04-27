MIDVALE, Utah (The Daily Dish) – You know this Utah-based company for it’s innovative creations like Grip6 belts, wool socks and wallets. Now, they’re stepping onto the pickleball court with the new Bird Pickleball Paddles.

Grip6 has designed two paddles – The Classic and The Ergo. The Ergo paddle was developed with the principle of putting the bend in the tool and not in your wrist. So when you use the paddle, your wrist is straight and it reduces elbow strain.

Learn more about the Bird Pickleball Paddles online and order yours today.

Sponsored by Grip6.