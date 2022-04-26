Ingredients
1 pound Ground Beef (95% lean)
1 cup chopped red bell pepper
1 cup frozen peas
3/4 cup chopped green onions
1 tablespoon minced fresh ginger
1 to 2 cloves garlic, minced
3 cups cooked brown rice (prepared without butter or salt)
3 tablespoons soy sauce
1/4 teaspoon ground black pepper
8 celery sticks (optional)
Instructions
Heat large nonstick skillet over medium heat until hot. Add Ground Beef; cook 8 to 10 minutes, breaking into 1/2-inch crumbles and stirring occasionally. Remove from skillet with slotted spoon; keep warm.
Cook’s Tip: Cooking times are for fresh or thoroughly thawed Ground Beef. Ground Beef should be cooked to an internal temperature of 160ºF. Color is not a reliable indicator of Ground Beef doneness.
Heat same skillet over medium-high until hot. Add bell pepper, peas, green onions, ginger and garlic; stir-fry about 1 minute. Stir in beef, rice, soy sauce and black pepper; cook 2 to 3 minutes or until heated through.
Serve with celery sticks, if desired.
Recipe courtesy of www.UtahBeef.org
This article contains sponsored content.