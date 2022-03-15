(The Daily Dish) As relationships progress, there comes a point where intimacy can play a pivotal role in the health of a couple. For many, intimacy allows a chance for a deeper connection with their partner. Though it seems like a simple issue, when one or both parties struggle with intimacy it can often cause a rift in the relationship. For men, various treatment options are available to aid with this issue, including surgery, but nothing that truly fixes it.

Acoustic Wave Therapy is a new form of treatment giving patients noticeable results, while also being completely non-invasive. It doesn’t involve any needles and is applied topically right on top of the skin. AWT is FDA cleared as of 2015 and is in 23 clinics across the country. This cutting-edge technology uses pulsating acoustic waves to widen blood vessels and increase blood flow in men. Overall, this treatment offers a longer-lasting solution with even better results. Learn more about the AWT by clicking HERE.

Patients suffering from erectile dysfunction should first be evaluated for any underlying physical and psychological conditions. If treatment of the underlying conditions doesn’t help, medications and assistive devices can be prescribed.

Wasatch Medical Clinic has been performing this treatment successfully for years with its clients. The practice currently has locations in Salt Lake City and Saint George; each prioritizing privacy during treatment. If you’re struggling and would like a FREE consultation with an ultrasound, give Wasatch Medical Clinic a call at (801) 901-8000 or visit their website HERE.

