I smell steak! Get this delicious bruschetta recipe now

(NEXSTAR) – A suspected bank robber faces multiple charges after surveillance video of a dye pack explosion and tips from the community led to his arrest, according to Newark, New Jersey authorities.

The 27-year-old Newark man walked into a Capital One bank around 10 a.m. July 3rd wearing a backpack and handed a note, written on a withdrawal slip, to one of the tellers, according to Newark Public Safety Director Brian A. O'Hara.