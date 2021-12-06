Hurry and grab this recipe so you can make it for those holiday parties!

(The Daily Dish) Jennifer Burns with Utah Beef Council is in the Kitchen today and showing another appetizer to prepare you for the holiday’s. This is the perfect one you’ll want to take to parties or get togethers you might be having with friends over the next several weeks as we close out the year!

Ingredients:

12 ounces thinly sliced deli Corned Beef Brisket

1/2 cup Thousand Island dressing, divided

8 slices rye, swirl rye or pumpernickel bread

4 slices Swiss cheese (about 3/4 ounce each)

1 cup drained sauerkraut

Instructions:

Preheat oven to 425°F. Spread 2 teaspoons dressing on each bread slice; cut slices into quarters. Place bread pieces in a single layer on 2 baking sheets. Bake 9 to 11 minutes or until bread is lightly toasted, rotating baking sheets half way through baking.

Meanwhile, cut cheese slices into quarters; cut each quarter diagonally in half to form 32 triangles. Top bread pieces evenly with Corned Beef, cheese slices and sauerkraut.

Heat appetizers in 425°F oven 3 to 5 minutes or until cheese is melted.

Top evenly with remaining dressing.

Enjoy!

Enjoy!

For more recipes and information, you can head on over to the Utah Beef Council website and check out the helpful information they have to share.

