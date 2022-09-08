(The Daily Dish) Today is the opening day of the Utah State Fair and Deena is there with Fair Royalty to talk about all of the events going on from Today through September 18th! This year, the fair will have great food, exciting games, rides for all ages, and concerts for all genres! You won’t want to miss it!

Since 1902, it’s been hosted at the Utah State Fairpark & Event Center — a vast 65-acre venue that’s seen everything from small gatherings such as company parties, weddings, and corporate meetings to large events such as festivals, major concerts, rodeos, skateboard world championships and, not to forget, the annual Utah State Fair.

Visitors and vendors from all over the nation make their way to our state for this grand event. Of the many important people in attendance, some of the most notable this year are the Utah State Fair Royalty including Queen Bailee Mackey, 1st Attendant Madisen Wallace, and 2nd Attendant Terra Hicken.

There’s a lot of work that goes into being Royalty of the Utah State Fair. On top of inspiring future generations to become their best, these girls are given the responsibility of connecting with visitors and sharing the traditional ‘Fair experience’ with everyone they meet.

One of the most anticipated events at the Fair is Utah’s Own Rodeo — a PRCA (Professional Rodeo Cowboys Association) approved rodeo for over 35 years. The world’s most talented cowboys and cowgirls will compete for a chance to earn cash prizes and qualify for the NFR in December.

The Utah State Fair is known for having one of the top rodeos in the state, and also one of the few to feature a Sunday rodeo. This year, competition will be tougher than ever and audiences are sure to drop some jaws.

Make sure you check out all of the available events at the Fair this year and purchase tickets!

