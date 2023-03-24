NEARLY TWO IN FIVE AMERICANS’ EMERGENCY FUNDS WILL NOT LAST LONGER THAN ONE MONTH

SALT LAKE CITY, Utah (The Daily Dish) – Amid the ongoing economic uncertainty, inflation and concerns over a possible recession, it’s not surprising that Americans are thinking about how to improve their financial wellness. According to a recent survey, Americans almost unanimously (93%) view financial wellness as important, yet more than two in five (43%) don’t feel financially stable, and nearly one-third (29%) have less than $500 for emergency savings. The first step toward building confidence and financial security is a fully funded emergency savings fund to cover three to six months of living expenses – and there are incremental, achievable steps to take to reach that goal.

Having a trusted financial advisor can play a significant role in building financial wellness. In fact, 79% of those who use financial advisors have an emergency savings fund that has at least $1,000 – compared to only 36% of those who do not use one.

In this Daily Dish interview, Scott Thoma, Principal, Client Needs Research at Edward Jones, shares how Americans view their financial wellness and provides steps they can take to build confidence and financial security and explain how a financial advisor can help create a roadmap to financial wellness.

Visit Edwards Jones online for more information.

About Scott Thoma, Principal, Client Needs Research at Edward Jones

Scott Thoma co-chairs the firm’s Investment Policy Committee and is responsible for Client Needs Research. Scott began his Edward Jones career as the firm’s lead medical device analyst and as a market strategist, later serving as director of investment advice for the firm’s advisory programs. Scott was named an Edward Jones principal in 2012. He graduated from Southern Illinois University-Edwardsville with a bachelor’s degree in business administration with an emphasis in finance and a master’s degree in economics and finance. Scott has served as an instructor of corporate finance and banking/risk management at his alma mater. He’s a CFA® charterholder and a member of the CFA Institute and the CFA Society of St. Louis and has also earned CFP® and CPWA® designations.

Close Thanks for signing up! Watch for us in your inbox.

Sponsored by Edward Jones.