Must-Have Travel Essentials to Make Your Spring Getaway the Easiest One Yet

SALT LAKE CITY, Utah (The Daily Dish) – Spring is in full swing which means it’s time to start packing for those sun-filled getaways. Kelsey Griffin share tips to packing the perfect weekend travel bag. From moisturizers and deodorants to wellness products and self-care essentials, see what product suggestions can help make your spring getaway, the easiest one yet.

For more information on helpful products, visit https://www.d6news.com/TravelBagEssentialshttps://www.d6news.com/TravelBagEssentials.

Close Thanks for signing up! Watch for us in your inbox.

Kelsey Griffin is a self-proclaimed shopaholic, SPF enthusiast & shiny hair connoisseur. As a past merchant at Sephora’s Headquarters, Kelsey gained a wealth of knowledge about the beauty industry. Beauty Expert status? 100%. She keeps it real with her recommendations on fashion, skincare, haircare, makeup and more.

Sponsored by OLAY Body, Secret and Mucinex.