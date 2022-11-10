Salt Lake City (The Daily Dish) — Medicare can seem confusing, but it’s easy to navigate if you focus on a a few things in mind. Today in studio we have Optum agents in studio taking your calls to answer questions you might have.

Consider your choices, your care needs, and your personal experience in making a decision, You’re not required to change your plan if you’re happy with your coverage, but if you are happy, that’s all the more reason to confirm your current plan will continue to suit your needs in the coming year.

It certainly can seem confusing, but just keep a few things in mind, and you’ll be able to navigate the process fairly easily. First of all, the Medicare Annual Enrollment period, or AEP, is a once-a-year opportunity for millions of Americans to either choose a health plan or make changes to their current health care coverage.

Every person, or family, has unique health and budget needs and there is no one-size-fits-all approach to selecting a health plan. For most people, if you don’t make an enrollment decision, you’re locked into your current plan for an entire year.

If anything in your life has changed, from your health status to your budget, or just details of your health plan itself, deciding to do nothing during this period can potentially lead to missed cost savings or unpleasant financial surprises.

If you’re happy with your current plan and have examined it to know it will cover your needs the following year, you don’t have to do a thing! But the truth is, it’s always helpful to be aware of what’s available, and what your options are.

If you’re happy with your current provider, that’s all the more reason to confirm they’ll still be in the care provider network for your plan. Don’t assume your provider remains in the same network every year. While you’re verifying your provider is there, take a few steps to make sure you have the best care available.

First, know your healthcare needs, explore the choices out there, and choose your options. If you’re unsure or you’re feeling hesitant, contact an independent licensed insurance agent to discuss your options. Having professional knowledge regarding all the options that are out there can help you make the decision that is best for you.

When you consider what plan to choose take a look at 3 important points:

Choice – When it comes to selecting a plan, one size doesn’t fit all. Explore your options, and make sure you understand the costs and benefits of each plan.

– When it comes to selecting a plan, one size doesn’t fit all. Explore your options, and make sure you understand the costs and benefits of each plan. Care – Access to doctors and hospitals is of course important, but you should also search for a plan that offers other benefits important to you.

– Access to doctors and hospitals is of course important, but you should also search for a plan that offers other benefits important to you. Experience – Find a plan that offers benefits that make the most sense for your healthcare needs and goals. If you have mobility issues, for example, you might want to explore a plan with robust telehealth services.

Still feeling unsure or like you have questions and might need help? Feel free to visit the Optum website or give them a call at (801) 982-3885.

