Salt Lake City, Utah (The Daily Dish) — Right now everybody is talking about taking a trip but the questions we have are where should we go, what is the best way to get there, what will it cost, and finally, where can I get the best deal?

The top place that is all the buzz right now is cruises and everyone is either jumping on one or getting ready to take the plunge to set sail on theirs. We are fortunate enough to have Natalie, Owner of The Travel Concierge on the show today to Dish with us about Cruises and what changes have recently come about.

Natalie tells us that there is major excitement about cruise life and one of the biggest reasons is that in just the past month or so, most of all the major cruise lines have removed the majority, if not all of their COVID related restrictions. That means that most are no longer requiring you to be vaccinated and no longer requiring pre-travel COVID tests.

When done right, cruising is like multiple vacations in one! You get delicious food, and you get to see multiple destinations both of which are a big part of vacations for most people. The cruise industry has just emerged from a rough two years, and they are all excited to welcome the world back on board.

This week is the best time to book your next cruise because of Black Friday deals that are being offered. And if you are booking through The Travel Concierge, it not only guarantees you will get all of these incredible deals, but they’re also going to make sure that you’re selecting the best cruise for your family, and that you’re getting all the amenities and specials you deserve!

They work with their clients to create the perfect Cruise vacation from beginning to end. There’s much more to just choosing a cruise. You have to get to the cruise ports, and often will need pre or post-cruise hotel accommodations and flights. They will also make sure that all of your excursions and activities are booked and confirmed.

There are many wonderful travel agencies and agents to find out there. The Travel Concierge team and agency stand out due to their level of expertise they have, and the amount of years they’ve had in the industry.

Natalie has close to 30 years in the travel industry, and she has dedicated most of her life to traveling and becoming educated so she can make sure her clients have the best experience. She has also created incredible relationships with vendors around the world to provide her clients with extras they won’t be able to receive by going through someone else.

Additionally, the customer care and support they offer before, during and even after travel is unmatched. When working with The Travel Concierge as your travel agent, you’ll always know you have someone on your side. If anything happens, or any issues come up, they make sure these things are cleared up timely and work to make sure your needs are met and the only thing you have to really worry about is packing and enjoying your vacation!

Don’t hesitate to book your next cruise or trip with The Travel Concierge by visiting their website or you can give them a call at (801) 713-9955.

Close Thanks for signing up! Watch for us in your inbox.

*Sponsored Content.