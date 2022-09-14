(The Daily Dish) After that long hot summer, many are welcoming the cooler temperatures that come with fall, maybe they’re not as fond of the temperatures as they are the foods that come with the fall season, September hits, and Pumpkin EVERYTHING is back!!

Today Natasha, Nicea, and Surae are making Pumpkin Bread Truffles’ in the kitchen while talking about how Kneaders is supporting local and how YOU can get involved!

Tomorrow, 09/15 at EVERY Kneaders location between 5P – 8P, 20% of all sales will be given to a local school in the area. The desire to support local schools in the area is something that is dear to the hearts of the founders of Kneaders as both of their parents we teachers and they saw first hand how hard as well as rewarding the profession can be.

Make sure you head out to your local Kneaders for dinner tomorrow and support your local school.

While you’re out to dinner, make sure you stop by the bakery and get signed up for the Elephant Sugar Cookie Decorating Class on Saturday, September 24th at 9A. The class has a 12-person limit, bring your friends and enjoy baking for a cause! All proceeds from the classes go to cancer research at Huntsman Institute.

Not sure where your nearest location is? Find one here!

*Sponsored Content.