Salt Lake City, Utah (The Daily Dish) — Nicea had the pleasure of visiting with Kurt Bestor and his mom today in the kitchen and to talk about Christmas and how their family celebrates. While they talked, they made cookies!

Did you know that Kurt Bestor Christmas is celebrating 35 years of entertaining Utah audiences? This year, they will be featuring special guest Tony Award-winning Lisa Hopkins Seegmiller as a headliner and also several more of “Kurt Bestor Friends.”

There will be award-winning pianist Josh Wright who will be premiering a new piano duet with Bestor. A Soloist from the One Voice Children’s Choir singing the haunting and iconic “Prayer of the Children”, and two young violinists performing a new composition by Bestor – Ukrainian Christmas.

See if A Kurt Bestor Christmas will be in your area and purchase tickets by checking out his website.

Ingredients:

1/4 pound butter

2 tablespoons sugar

1 teaspoon vanilla

1 cup grated pecan nuts

1 cup flour

Powdered sugar

Instructions:

Cream butter, sugar, and vanilla together and add nuts and flour.

Mix well.

Roll out in the palm of your hand into small balls and bake at 200-250 degrees F. for 1/2 to 3/4 hour on a cookie sheet.

When cold, roll in powdered sugar.

Enjoy!

Close Thanks for signing up! Watch for us in your inbox.

*Sponsored Segment