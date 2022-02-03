How and when do you start the conversation about COVID-19 with your young children?

(The Daily Dish) Rebecca Dutson, President and CEO of The Children’s Center Utah joined Nicea and Surae to sit down and talk about how and when you should start the conversation about COVID-19 with your young children.

The Children’s Center Utah provides mental health care that can enhance the well-being of infants, toddlers, preschoolers, and their families. With COVID being a constant reminder for young children in the past two years it can create anxiety and fear that children might not be able to express.

Even if you’ve kept your toddler away from news about COVID-19 in the media or overhearing adult conversations, they are bound to have questions. Remember to keep your responses to age-appropriate questions the toddler might be asking and also, keep the answers simple.

Rebecca shares a few tips about how to assess your children’s thoughts and emotions on the topic when starting and continuing the conversation.

Read body language, facial expressions and tone of voice when discussing the topic

Ask questions

Correct false information

Always be truthful with your child

For over 50 years, The Children’s Center Utah has served as a beacon of hope for families across Utah. Their agency has evolved to become a multifaceted organization skilled at helping children and families.

It’s important to understand that all young children exhibit difficult behaviors from time to time, but it may be time to get help if:

You find that you are frustrated by your child’s behavior and find that parenting is more distressing that pleasurable.

Your child’s care center or preschool teacher is often talking about problems your child has during the day.

Your child has been exposed to a trauma such as violence in the home or community, physical or sexual abuse, neglect or the traumatic loss of a parent or caregiver.

You are concerned that your child may be exhibiting symptoms of a psychiatric condition such as ADHD, depression, or Autism Spectrum Disorder.

Your family is struggling with a separation or divorce.

As you talk to your children, remember to provide reassurance and a sense of hope. For more information and tips, you can visit The Children’s Center Utah website.

