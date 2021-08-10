Hesitant to join a cooking competition? Learn the reason’s why you should!

Deena is on The Daily Dish to talk about the 2021 Utah State Fair Cooking Competitions that are coming up this September with Anna Maria Freeman who also tells us some of the fun things she has learned by participating in Cooking Competitions.

Anna Maria Freeman won her first challenge in 2014 and it was a mystery box challenge. In the box was a chicken leg, eggplant, chocolate, and a few other things. Despite momentarily forgetting how to make a ravioli; Anna Maria and her sister made chicken ravioli with homemade Ricotta cheese. They were truly shocked when they won! Win or lose, the important thing to remember is to have fun, talk to your fellow contestants, stretch out your creativity and try out some new recipes.

Now is the time to sign up and get registered for one of the many cooking competitions coming to the 2021 Utah State Fair!

Available cooking competitions and dates: Governors Favorite Pie: Sponsored by Oakdell Eggs, September 9th Ice Cream Contest: Sponsored by Meadowgold, September 13th Incredible Cookie Contest: September 14th The Great Waffle Off: September 15th Utah Cattlewomen’s Beef Recipe Cook-Off: September 18th



For more information about the Utah State Fair and events, visit their website.

