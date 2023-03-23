SALT LAKE CITY, Utah (The Daily Dish) – Endeavors passionately serves vulnerable people in crisis through its innovative, personalized approach. Endeavors seeks to provide comprehensive, effective, and innovative services that encourage growth, allowing people to build better lives for themselves, their families, and their communities.

Endeavors is the largest provider of supportive services for veteran families, located in Texas. Endeavors’ wellness model and state-of-the-art Veteran Wellness Center (VWC) in San Antonio, offers a wide range of services to Veterans and their families — fitness, mental health resources, health coaching, case management, drop-in childcare, etc. Most importantly, the program emphasizes how wellness is tied to community, which provides a way for Veterans to connect, honor each other and heal.

Endeavors is a faith-based organization based on Judeo Christian principles. The five churches that founded the organization in 1969, followed these principles while providing social welfare services to the community. Endeavors’ efforts are focused on the biblical mission of grace to serve all people in crisis with sustainable long-term services. While the Christian faith drives their main focus to fulfill its mission, Endeavors embrace all who are in need of services and those who want to serve, regardless of individual religious beliefs.

Visit Endeavors.org for more information.

Senior Director of Veteran and Community Based Services at Endeavors Annie Erickson

Annie Erickson has nearly 30 years of combined experience in banking, healthcare, government and social service industries, giving her a well-rounded skill set to lead Endeavors’ Veteran and Community Based Services. Annie has an Executive Master’s Degree in Health Care Administration and a Bachelor of Science in Business Administration, both from Trinity University

