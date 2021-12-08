Help the whole family experience the feeling of clean this holiday season

(The Daily Dish) Nicea is joined by Brian Knox owner of Bear Naked Body Care and he brought his friend Bucky the Bear Naked Bear with him today. Brian and Bucky are here to tell viewers about a few of the products they offer.

Bear Naked Body Care prides themselves on using all natural ingredients. They have formulated different combinations of fragrance oils and all-natural essential oils, to develop the best products. They keep their products as natural as possible, while still reaching the desired scent or flavor.

They offer a complete line up of products to take care of the rugged man in your life, the woman who wants to smell nice but also fierce and finally, they also have products for the young one’s because they also deserve a soap that is free of chemicals.

Bear Naked Body Care is also a disabled veteran owned business and they support veteran causes. Every online order they donate to the Hope for Life Foundation that is based out of Tooele, UT that was created earlier this year. They’re a non-profit organization, and they’re focused on building a program to enable and empower Veterans to become confident contributing citizens in their communities.

To place an order or check for events near you with Bear Naked Body Care, visit their website to place an order for the perfect gift this holiday season!

*Sponsored Content.