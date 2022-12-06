Salt Lake City, Utah (The Daily Dish) The Utah Food Bank is hosting the annual Holiday Food & Fund Drive from October 15th – January 15th to help stock the shelves of Utah Food Bank and emergency food pantries statewide through the holidays and into the early spring months.

Support is more critical than ever with inflation creating continued increased levels of demand, while also squeezing Utah Food Bank’s food and fuel budgets, and those of our donors as well which leaves less discretionary income for donating.

The Holiday Food & Fund Drive is sponsored B92.1FM, the George S. and Dolores Doré Eccles Foundation, Harmons, Riverton Chevrolet and Wells Fargo.

A great way to help is through their DIY Fundraisers, which allows you to set up and create your own unique fundraising page that you can share with friends and family, or even within your workplace!

Nonperishable donations can be dropped off at Harmons locations statewide, or Riverton Chevrolet.

You can also drop food off at their Salt Lake or St. George warehouses, or your nearest pantry. Visit utahfoodbank.org for a complete list of drop-off locations.

