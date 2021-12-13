Health, healing and happiness. Essential oils and so much more.

(The Daily Dish) Stephanie Wilkinson, President of Jade Bloom joined Surae on The Daily Dish today to talk about their holiday scents and oil products that are perfect for gifts or for your home or office.

Jade Bloom has put a lot of intention behind making this a space that is very welcoming and relaxing and Kind of an escape from the busyness of life. Offering a wide range of high quality natural products that are 100% pure high quality essential oils.

They offer a HUGE line of items associated with personal health and well being. There’s so much to see and you’ll be excited to see what new items they offer every time you enter their store.

The items they show today are just seasonal and short term which means they will be discontinued until next year so you’ll want to get over and take a look at all of the options that are available for your holiday gifts!

Right now they’re offering a Holiday Box that comes with three oils: Christmas tree, holiday cheer and peppermint swirl, these are incredible blends and they smell so good. They’ve also been used in a new line of soaps, lotions and lip balm.

You have the option of using all of the blends in a variety of different products or you can use them by themselves. Use the oils in your home or you can add the Christmas Tree to an artificial tree to get that “real tree” smell.

With all of the hustle and bustle of the holidays they also have something that will help with your emotions this time of year. It’s called an “Emotional Support Kit” and they provide information on how to use it safely. It has an uplifting blend and a grounding blend to help balance those emotions. These were specifically formulated to help process trauma and alleviate symptoms of anxiety while also helping to balance out those emotions. All of these things can be really up and down and hard for a lot of people especially over the holidays.

On December 18th they are hosting a vendor event at the boutique. They will have a hot cocoa bar, and Santa will also be visiting. There will also be different products from local makers as well as their own. They will be offering discounts in the store, giveaways by a massage therapist and much more!

Mention you saw this segment today and you can come into the store and get 50% off one item!

Jade Bloom is located at 12300 S. 380 W, #101 Draper UT 84020 or you can visit their website, download their app on apple or the google play store. Also, Don’t forget to follow along on their social media channels and watch for more specials and events!

*Sponsored Content.