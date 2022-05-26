(The Daily Dish) Brett Parris is showing off a NEW RV that would be PERFECT for you and your family to take out and about this Memorial Weekend and now they have more locations than ever before!

With four available locations, two in Murray, one in Payson, and one also in Pocatello, you have your pick of practically ANY RV you could want with all of the bells and whistles you could need!

Today we are taking a tour of the NEW 2022 Alliance RV Avenue 36BRM! In this RV, the whole family can join in on the fun!

The rear private bunkhouse has a 66″ x 74″ upper bunk with storage, a 66″ x 74″ lower bunk, a lower bunk wardrobe, and its very own half bathroom, plus an entrance with a 60″ x 23″ door. There is also another 40″ x 23″ door in the rear of this unit.

The living area comes with dual recliner seating, a swing out 50″ class HDTV, and a floating dinette table with two chairs on one side and a movable ottoman with flip-up storage on the other side. You can easily prepare your best home cooked meals with the kitchen island and three burner cooktop, as well as store everyone’s favorite snacks inside the pantry.

Highlights:

Rear Bunkhouse

Kitchen Island

Bath and a Half

Dual Entry Doors

Outdoor Kitchen

When you’re ready to wind down your night, head to the front private bedroom and relax on the bed slide, comes standard with a queen but it can be switched out for the optional king, or you can start a load of laundry if you chose to add the optional washer and dryer to the front wardrobe!

A benchmark chassis creates a space saver upper deck with each one of these Avenue fifth wheels by Alliance RV! The 101 in. wide-body construction gives you more room to walk around and the flush slide out floors throughout prevent any tripping. There is Azdel composite sidewall’s inside and out, and a PVC roof to hold your unit together for years.

A smart LED dimmer switch comes with flush can lighting to adjust your mood lighting. Plus, you can maximize your space throughout with innovative storage solutions like the hidden storage behind the TV, inside the end tables, ottoman, and dinette chairs.

Parris RV is familiar with adventure and they know more people than ever are getting out on the road this summer after everything came to a screeching halt due to the pandemic in 2020. They want to help you get out there and on the road and have many options that can suit any families needs.

Hurry on over to their website and check out the deals that they have available or give them a call and get out and explore!

*Sponsored content.