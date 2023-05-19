SALT LAKE CITY, Utah (The Daily Dish) – If you have the toys, Parris RV has the toy hauler! Before you plan your next outdoor adventure, visit Parris RV and check out their fleet of campers, trailers and toy haulers – like this featured Forest River RV Sandstorm 270GLE.

Forest River RV Sandstorm 270GLE

Two Flip Sofas

Double Entry Doors

Rear Electric Bed

Ramp Door Bar Light

Trash Can Storage

Don’t pass up your chance to camp in pure luxury with this Sandstorm toy hauler! Everyone will enjoy a good night’s rest with the king-size bed, a flip sofa, and a rear electric bed above a second flip sofa. There are not only double entry doors to this unit, but also a dual entry bath for a smooth flow of traffic throughout the entire unit. The front private bedroom features a full wardrobe slide out, as well as wardrobes on either side of the bed for you to keep your clothes neat and tidy. There is even a front exterior storage area to keep your camping gear!

Every one of these Sandstorm travel trailer toy haulers feature a 102″ wide body construction to really pack in all of the features! You can easily load up your favorite off-road toys thanks to the 3,000 lb. ramp door with patio cables and the beaver tail floor (per floorplan), plus the interior tie downs are mounted to steel so you can be sure your toys will arrive safely too. There are plenty of interior features to make this your home away from home, features like the residential queen or king mattress, the lighted LG solid surface kitchen countertops, and the Kenwood audio DVD player with interior and exterior speakers. You will also enjoy everything the exterior has to offer from the outside shower and the electric awning with LED lights to the black frame tinted safety glass windows. So, come choose your favorite Sandstorm toy hauler and start getting it muddy today!

