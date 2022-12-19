Salt Lake City, Utah (The Daily Dish) — Ally Hipp with The Crack Shack, a new chicken restaurant that has moved into Utah with 3 locations, joined us today to show off a few menu items that they have and also talk about a few “Crack Hacks.”

ABC4 Utah had our Holiday Party today it was so difficult to wait and get our hands on all of the delicious food! Did you know that The Crack Shack offers an incredible catering menu, great for big and small groups, offices, and social gatherings?

THE CRACK SHACK — It’s delicious, convenient and THEY CATER. If you have a wide variety of people to please when it comes to catering, you’ll want to take a look at the many available options, because unlike some other places, they DO give a cluck!

Family-style platters of pristine quality chicken – bone-in, tenders, nuggets – plus large format bowls, mini versions of our popular sandwiches, shareable sides like biscuits and fries

Boxed lunches if people don’t want to share: sandwich and side or salad with protein

Same sourcing practices as we use on our daily menu

Source locally wherever possible so we can support the surrounding community

Use organic, non-GMO, hormone-free, antibiotic-free chicken from boutique farms

Produce from boutique local farms, organic as much as possible

Bread from Stoneground Bakery – a micro bakery here in Utah.

Scratch made condiments and dressings

They also offer convenient online ordering from any of their locations in Utah, AND they deliver! Right now they have locations available in Lehi, Riverton and and SLC!

Are you wanting to get out of cooking for the family or just want to give them the best that is available? Go to the Crack Shack website, select the location you’d like, then order catering, enter FIRSTCLUCK and get 10% off!

Follow on Social media for more news and exciting deals – Instagram/Facebook/TikTok: @getcrackshacked

Close Thanks for signing up! Watch for us in your inbox.

*Sponsored Content.