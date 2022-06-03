(The Daily Dish) Braden Ainsworth, Program Manager of the Tobacco Prevention and Control Program joined us today to talk about how this week they are recognizing World No Tobacco Day!

This yearly acknowledgment brings tobacco prevention organizations together to inform the public about the dangers of using tobacco and what people around the world can do to claim their right to health and healthy living.

In Utah, there have been declines in the use of conventional cigarettes, hookahs, cigars, chews, and snus, but an increase in vape use.

No matter the kind, tobacco is harmful. Tobacco harms nearly every organ of your body. Each time you use it, you’re doing real damage. Sometimes it can take years to see these effects. While you may think vaping is safe, the truth is that 99% of vapes contain nicotine, making them highly addictive.

Rather than helping to reduce the number of smokers, e-cigarettes are increasing the overall number of people who use tobacco products in the United States. Nicotine is especially harmful to kids, literally changing the way their brain develops. Immediate and long-term effects can include mood disorders, greater inability to focus, lower impulse control, depression, and anxiety.

Decades of research shows that nicotine is as addictive as heroin, putting smokers at risk of addiction within days of first use. The good news is, when you quit, your body will begin to heal itself and reverse these effects.

Utah has resources and support that have already helped thousands of Utahns quit tobacco for good. Way to Quit offers free and confidential tools to help you quit nicotine, always available 24/7 and proven to help you succeed.

If you’re ready to quit, they’re ready to help. Just pick the tools, free services, or combination you like best including Quit Coaches, nicotine patches/gum and custom quit plans. They’re all proven to help you succeed.

For more information on how to quit, visit the Way to Quit website.

