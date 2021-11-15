Have you seen the “WeBelieveYou” Campaign? Learn what it’s about and how you can support it.

(The Daily Dish) The Elizabeth Smart Foundation and the Malouf Foundation™ are partnering on the We Believe You campaign in the month of November. Launched in 2020, the campaign aims to recognize the positive impact individuals can have on survivors of sexual violence simply by believing their stories.

The campaign was created in response to the many survivors and victims who reach out to The Elizabeth Smart Foundation and to Elizabeth herself. Typically, these survivors choose to share their stories with a public figure and organization that is educating about sexual violence because they “don’t know where else to turn,” “nobody will help me” and “nobody will believe me.”

As people across the country participate in the campaign, avenues will be opened in every friendship circle, family, neighborhood and community where victims can turn for help.

In November 2020, The Elizabeth Smart Foundation rolled out the We Believe you Campaign.

“As I’ve met with survivors across the world, one thing that has stood out to me is the impact that our response to disclosures of abuse can have. When survivors are met with love and belief in place of questions, doubt, and dismissal, it sets them on a positive trajectory toward healing.” Elizabeth Smart

There are many ways for individuals to get involved in the campaign. The Elizabeth Smart Foundation team has put together a pledge that shows belief and support for survivors of sexual violence:

“I pledge to stand with victims of sexual violence. I love you, I support you, and I believe you.”

Individuals are encouraged to share the pledge or campaign information on social media with the hashtag #webelieveyou and to tag the @elizabethsmartfoundation, showing other social media users an ally in their network.

The Smart Defense™ training program was developed to give women and girls skills to protect themselves against assault using techniques from Jiu Jitsu, Muay Thai and Krav Maga, and the online version was developed to connect with women and girls around the country. One hundred percent of money donated to the We Believe You fund goes to scholarships for the Smart Defense™ training program.

Also, for anyone who takes the We Believe You Pledge in November, they will have free access to the online version of the Smart Defense™ training program.

To find out more about We Believe you and Smart Defense, visit the Elizabeth Smart Foundation Website and then take the We Believe You pledge and help bring awareness to sexual and physical abuse.

If you or a loved one has been affected by sexual violence, the National Sexual Assault Hotline, operated by RAINN, is available at 800.656.HOPE or via live chat at on their website, available 24/7 and communication is confidential and free of charge.

