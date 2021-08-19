Have everything you need for hunting season? Check out this Toy Hauler!

Nicea is joining Brett Parris with Parris RV to take a look at the NEW 2021 Forest River RV. This is the PERFECT RV for you and your family if you’re in the market for a toy hauler. The Forest River is a perfect size, it’s lightweight, small, and an easy-to-tow hauler. Not only that but it will fit your larger four-seat UTV’s and will also add in all of the luxuries you’ve been searching for.

If you are looking for a master suite, a dual-entry bath, and 14′ 6″ of toy cargo space, then step inside. The front master suite provides a relaxing space where you will find a queen-size bed and two bedside wardrobes. In the very back, you can use the spring assist ramp door to easily load and unload your toys. The two standard roll-over sofas can then be set up for relaxing, dining, and even sleeping at night. The free-standing table is great for eating dinner together as a family, and you will find the exterior storage compartment near the front very convenient.

The Forest River RV XLR boasts a 102″ wide body and you’ll want to have it with you on your next expedition so you can travel worry-free thanks to the enclosed underbelly and tanks. The entire lineup can fit most of today’s favorite toys, including side-by-sides, four-wheelers, and motorcycles, and with the 30-gallon external fuel station, you will be able to enjoy riding those toys all weekend long. Also, the hot and cold outdoor shower will be helpful for rinsing off the mud from your dirt bike or washing off your dog’s paws after an afternoon trek into the woods.

Additional Highlights: 14′ 6″ Garage Master Suite Roll-Over Sofas Radius Shower Outside Shower



*Sponsored content