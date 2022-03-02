(The Daily Dish) You’ve probably noticed that your vehicle’s bright and shiny finish has decreased over time. The paint might now have swirls and a hazy appearance and your car’s general look might be starting to deteriorate.

Matila Lavulo, CEO of BLH Detailing is in the studio today to talk about the services they offer with their specialized cleaning services. They also will come to you so there is not a need to drop your vehicle off with them at a specific location.

BLH Detailing LOVES being able to give back to the community and they have several charity events already on their schedule for this year but they are excited about their sponsorship for Walking for Gold on September 17th!

Walking for Gold is an event that will feature designers from all over Utah showcasing their creations with the help of local models. Proceeds from this event will go to Rowan, a 2-year-old who is currently undergoing treatment for liver cancer.

BLH has been in service and detailing for 27 years, they do have a shop and but they also offer mobile detailing services all over Northern Utah. With the ability to take care of interiors and exteriors for Cars, Trucks, SUVs, Vans, Motorcycles, Trailers, Boats, Motorhomes, ATVs, Planes, Food Trucks, and also Semis.

Not only do they take care of internal and external detailing but they can also take care of paint correction, ceramic coatings, stain and odor removal, engine and undercarriage detailing, and wheel cleaning.

Make sure you visit the BLH Detailing website or give them a call (385) 888-2283 to get your vehicles and toys cleaned up and ready for spring and summer!

*Sponsored Content.