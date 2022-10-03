(The Daily Dish) Jennifer Burns with Utah Beef Council is in the studio today and we are celebrating because tomorrow is National Taco Day. Everybody loves Taco Tuesday but a National Day dedicated to Taco’s — What could be better? Today we are making ground beef tacos with homemade tomatillo salsa!

Grab the below ingredients, head out to your favorite store and make these delicious Tacos for dinner tomorrow to celebrate. Make sure to let us know how the recipe turns out for you!

Ingredients:

1 lb. ground beef

1 tablespoon chili powder

1 tablespoon paprika

1 teaspoon cumin

1 teaspoon garlic powder

1 1/2 lb. tomatillos

1/2 cup chopped white onion

2 Jalapeño peppers OR 2 serrano peppers, stemmed, seeded, and chopped

1 garlic clove

1/2 cup cilantro leaves

1 tablespoon fresh lime juice

1/4 teaspoon sugar

12 corn tortillas

1 cup cheddar cheese, shredded

6 radishes, thinly sliced

Directions:

In a large frying pan, add ground beef, chili powder, garlic, cumin, paprika, salt, and pepper. Break meat up. Cook for 5-7 minutes until all pink cooks out.

For the tomatillo salsa, place tomatillos, onion, peppers, and garlic clove in a saucepan, and cover with water. Bring to a boil, then reduce to a simmer for 5 minutes. Remove tomatillos and other ingredients with a slotted spoon, and place in a blender or food processor. Add the cilantro, lime juice, and sugar. Pulse until all ingredients are finely chopped and mixed. Season to taste with salt.

To serve, place some of the meat mixtures in each tortilla, add some cheese, and serve with some of the tomatillo salsa on top. Garnish with radish slices.

Other Suggested Taco Toppings: Shredded Lettuce, Chopped Tomatoes, Cheese Sauce, Chopped Onions, Black Sliced Olives, Sliced jalapeno, Refried Beans, Sour cream, Guacamole, Hot Sauce, Taco Sauce, Scallions, Salsa

October 4Th is National Taco Day!

