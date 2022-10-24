(The Daily Dish) Jennifer Burns and Jacob Schmidt with Utah Beef Council are back at it again in the Kitchen showing off their cooking skills.

They are excited to celebrate tomorrow because it is World Pasta Day and who doesn’t love a good Pasta recipe?? Let’s take a look at this one for Ground Beef and Pasta Skillet Primavera!

Ingredients:

1 pound Ground Beef

1 (14.5 ounces) can reduced-sodium beef broth

1 cup uncooked whole wheat pasta

2 zucchini or yellow squash, cut in half lengthwise, then crosswise into 1/2-inch slices

1 can (14.5 ounces) no-salt-added diced tomatoes

1-1/2 teaspoons Italian seasoning

Salt and Pepper, to taste

Directions:

Heat a large nonstick skillet over medium heat until hot.

Add Ground Beef; cook 8 to 10 minutes, breaking into 3/4-inch crumbles and stirring occasionally.

Pour off drippings.

Cook’s Tip : Cooking times are for fresh or thoroughly thawed Ground Beef. Ground Beef should be cooked to an internal temperature of 160°F. Color is not a reliable indicator of Ground Beef doneness.

: Cooking times are for fresh or thoroughly thawed Ground Beef. Ground Beef should be cooked to an internal temperature of 160°F. Color is not a reliable indicator of Ground Beef doneness. Stir in broth, pasta, squash, tomatoes, and Italian seasoning; bring to a boil.

Reduce heat, cover, and cook for 9 to 11 minutes or until pasta and squash are almost tender and sauce is slightly thickened, stirring occasionally.

Print this recipe for your records HERE and then visit The Utah Beef Council website for additional information and recipes.

