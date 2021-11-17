Grocery prices are on the rise; Let’s fill up that recipe book with the favorites!

(The Daily Dish) This time of year our taste buds and appetites naturally turn on to delicious side dishes and comfort foods and of course this recipe is one we all love!

Today on the Daily Dish, we are making a true Utah recipe, Cheesy Panguitch Potatoes and of course we’re using our favorite cheese from Cache Valley Creamery where goodness is just around the corner. This dish is so delicious, its going to become one of your favorite recipes!

Ingredients:

4 pounds medium potatoes, peeled

2-3/4 cups shredded Cache Valley Cheddar Cheese

1 cup sour cream

2/3 cup buttermilk

2 tablespoons plus 1-1/2 teaspoons dried minced onion

1/2 teaspoon salt

1/4 teaspoon pepper

Instructions:

Place potatoes in a Dutch oven and cover with water. Bring to a boil. Reduce heat; cover and simmer for 12-15 minutes or until crisp-tender. Drain; cool slightly. Grate potatoes.

In a large bowl, combine the remaining ingredients; add potatoes. Stir to combine. Transfer to a greased 13×9-in. baking dish. Bake, uncovered, at 350° for 35-40 minutes or until heated through. Refrigerate leftovers.

Print this recipe for your records at home here.

For over 75 years Cache Valley has been producing flavorful, rich cheese using only pristine quality ingredients. Their dedication to quality means consumers can expect wholesome, expertly crafted cheese every time. They come from the same place as you, where goodness is life and it’s part of who they are. Where you can breathe it in every corner, and feel it in every smile.

For more recipes or to find a store where you can pick up all of your Cache Valley products, you can visit their website.

More of the Lastest on GTU Recipes Table Talk Featured Guests

*Sponsored Content