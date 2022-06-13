(The Daily Dish) Jennifer and Jacob with Utah Beef Council are in the kitchen today and they’re cooking up Grilled Veggie Salsa as a Steak Topper! It is National Fresh Fruits and Vegetables Month in June and for good reason!

So many delicious veggies are starting to harvest and it’s a great time of year to start eating lighter now that temperatures are heating up. This recipe is perfect to serve with beef or steak tacos, tostadas, or burritos. Add ground beef and melted cheese for a delicious dip! Also, delicious with just a perfectly cooked steak!

Ingredients:

1 red bell pepper, cut in half lengthwise, stemmed, seeded

1 yellow bell pepper, cut in half lengthwise, stemmed, seeded

1 small red onion, cut into 1/2-inch thick slices

1 (15 ounces) can reduced-sodium black beans, rinsed, drained

1/4 cup chopped fresh cilantro leaves

3 tablespoons fresh lime juice

1 tablespoon olive oil

1 teaspoon minced garlic

1/2 teaspoon salt

1/4 teaspoon pepper

Directions:

Place bell peppers and onion on grid over medium, ash-covered coals. Grill vegetables 10 to 12 minutes (over medium heat on preheated gas grill 10 to 12 minutes) until tender, turning occasionally.

Chop bell peppers and onion; place in a medium bowl. Add beans, cilantro, lime juice, oil, garlic, salt, and black pepper; mix well. Serve immediately or cover and refrigerate until ready to serve.

Serve the Grilled Vegetable Salsa over beef or steak tacos, tostadas, and burritos. Add ground beef and melted cheese for a delicious dip!

Add grilled corn on the cob for some natural sweetness!

Add grilled corn on the cob for some natural sweetness!

