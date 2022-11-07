(The Daily Dish) Jacob and Jennifer with The Utah Beef Council are in the kitchen cooking up a scrumptious dish with perks to your health! Check out this recipe for Grilled Sirloin Steak with Spaghetti Squash and Edamame!

Ingredients:

1 pound beef Top Sirloin Steak, cut 3/4 inch thick (about 1 pound)

1 large spaghetti squash

1 cup frozen shelled edamame, thawed

1/2 cup beef broth

1 to 2 tablespoons butter

1/2 teaspoon salt

1/2 teaspoon garlic powder

1/2 cup grated Parmesan cheese

2 tablespoons chopped fresh basil

Directions:

Preheat oven to 350°F.

Cut squash lengthwise in half; remove and discard seeds.

Place squash, cut side down, in baking dish.

Bake for about 1 hour or until tender.

Cool slightly.

Scrap pulp out of shells with a fork into strands; set aside. Cook’s Tip: If squash is too tough to cut in half, puncture it with the point of a sharp knife about five times then microwave for 3 minutes to soften.

Place steak in center of grill over medium, ash-covered coals. Grill steak, covered, 11 to 15 minutes (over medium heat on preheated gas grill, 13 to 16 minutes) for medium rare (145°F) to medium (160°F) doneness, turning occasionally.

Let stand 5 minutes. Carve steak across the grain into thin slices.

Cook’s Tip: Spaghetti squash can be cooked in a microwave oven. Place squash halves, cut-sides down, in a microwave-safe dish. Add 1/4 cup water, cover with vented plastic wrap and cook on HIGH, 10 to 12 minutes, or until tender.

Meanwhile, combine edamame, broth, butter, salt and garlic powder in a 12-inch nonstick skillet; bring to a boil.

Reduce heat and simmer until edamame are heated through. Add squash and toss to coat strands. Cook just until squash is heated through.

Remove from heat; add Parmesan cheese and basil, tossing until squash is coated.

Divide squash mixture evenly among 4 plates. Arrange steak slices on top of squash mixture.

