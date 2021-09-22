Grifols is still in need of Plasma Donations; Learn how you can help!

Vlasta Hakes, Grifols Director of Corporate Affairs came on the Daily Dish to talk about what plasma is and why donations are needed and extraordinarily important right now.

Since the pandemic began, Grifols has made its expertise in plasma available to health authorities, governments, regulatory agencies, and society in general. At Grifols, they believe this current and extraordinary situation requires healthcare companies to strive further to serve patients and society.

They also believe in the therapeutic potential of human plasma and its components. During this unprecedented health crisis, plasma from patients who have recovered from COVID-19, called convalescent plasma, has been identified as a therapeutic option that can potentially help combat the disease.

This plasma from recovered COVID-19 donors contains antibodies that are specific against SARS-CoV-2, the virus that causes COVID-19. These antibodies are proteins called immunoglobulins, which may help the body fight infectious diseases.

Grifols has been applying its broad knowledge and deep expertise in producing immunoglobulins to manufacture a specific anti-SARS-CoV-2 hyperimmune globulin to combat two different stages of COVID-19 disease: hospitalized patients and asymptomatic outpatients.

Grifols pays well for donations, each donor receives compensation on a Grifols prepaid Visa debit card that is refilled after each donation. Upon completing your first donation, you will receive the debit card, information on how to use it, a list of ATM locations where you can make withdrawals, and contact information for the bank.

Questions about donation amounts and any bonuses offered should be directed to your local donation center, you can locate your nearest center here.

Grifols love’s the community. In fact, supporting them is at the very foundation of what they do — each of their donation centers is encouraged to engage with and support from where they stand. This same commitment is what inspires them to do what they do best — collecting plasma to develop medicine for friends and neighbors near and far. That’s something they couldn’t do without the donors.

Know that your efforts as a plasma donor are making a difference for people all around the world. For more information about how you can donate plasma and who to contact, visit the Grifols website.

This article contains sponsored content.