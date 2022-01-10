Grab the recipe for a lighter dish that is FULL of flavor and nutrients!

(The Daily Dish) Jennifer Burns with Utah Beef Council joins us today to dish about a a lighter meal that is still full of flavor and nutrients because that is what a salad is all about!
Ingredients:
- 1 pound Ground Beef (96% lean)
- 2/3 cup salsa
- 1/2 cup low-fat shredded Cheddar cheese
- 1 medium tomato, chopped (about one cup)
- 8 cups mixed salad greens
- 1/2 cup diced bell pepper
- 1/4 cup thinly sliced red onion
Instructions:
- Heat large nonstick skillet over medium heat until hot. Add Ground Beef; cook 8 to 10 minutes, breaking into 3/4-inch crumbles and stirring occasionally. Pour off drippings. Stir in salsa; cook 2 minutes. Remove skillet from heat; keep warm.
- Cook’s Tip: Cooking times are for fresh or thoroughly thawed ground beef. Ground beef should be cooked to an internal temperature of 160?°F. Color is not a reliable indicator of ground beef doneness.
- Line 4 plates with salad greens. Divide beef mixture among 4 plates. Top beef with cheese, tomato, pepper and onion. Garnish with olives and dressing, as desired.
- Cook’s Tip: Optional Toppings: sliced ripe olives, prepared ranch or French dressing
For additional information and recipes, visit the Utah Beef Council website.
