Salt Lake City, Utah (The Daily Dish) — Switch up your regular sub sandwich for these tasty gourmet wraps Jennifer and Jacob with The Utah Beef Council are cooking up! The ingredients pair so well, you will be amazed!

Ingredients:

4 large tortillas

1/2 cup cream cheese

1/2 cup red pepper jam or fig jam

1 lb. thinly sliced steak or roast beef

1 red bell pepper, thinly sliced

2 cups loosely packed arugula or spinach

1 cup crispy fried onions

Directions:

To assemble: Lay out tortillas.

Divide cream cheese and spread on one side of each tortilla.

Divide red pepper or fig jam and spread on top of the cream cheese.

Divide the steak or roast beef, bell pepper, arugula, or spinach and fried onions on each one.

Roll like a burrito.

Cut in half.

Serve.

