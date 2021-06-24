Go camping in style in this Vintage RV for the 4th of July!

The 4th of July is just around the corner why not take your family camping in this vintage and personalized RV from Parris RV in Utah!

Brett Parris joined Nicea on ABC4 Utah to talk about all of the highlights and details of the New 2021 Gulf Stream RV Vintage Cruiser 19ERD. Check it out!

This Vintage Cruiser travel trailer is loaded with retro style starting with vintage decor colors to choose from that pair with the vintage custom comforter and pillow shams. A rear dinette features windows along three sides which bring in a view of your surroundings and keep it light and airy.

The LED lighting also helps to keep the interior bright when the sun has faded. A convenient kitchen including a two-burner cooktop and microwave oven provides a great space to prepare and cook meals that your family will love. Having a microwave oven makes warming up leftovers easy, as well as being able to pop a bag of microwave popcorn before game time begins around the dinette at night!

Highlights: Queen Bed Sleeps Three Private Bedroom Full Bath Amenities Indoor/Outdoor USB Ports



Any Gulf Stream Vintage Cruiser travel trailer will bring you a lightweight and fun vintage vibe from the ’50s, a time when life was simpler and the pace was slower and more relaxed. These 20′-26′ models put state-of-the-art conveniences into the look of yesteryear to bring you a camping experience like none other. The Vintage Cruiser can easily be towed behind your family’s SUV or minivan, and each unit features high-performance vinyl flooring, fine-grained cabinetry, and a vintage interior design.

You can enjoy your trailer for years to come since these models are constructed with durable materials, such as a one-piece fiberglass roof, a six-sided welded aluminum frame, and laminated fiberglass sidewalls with an exterior layer of Azdel composite substrate. Outside, you’ll find many convenient features to make each trip hassle-free, like the easy-lube axles, the convenient hitch light, and the electric awning with LED lights!

For more information about Parris RV or to look at different available models, you can visit their website.

