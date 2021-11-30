Giving Tuesday is here, inspiring people to give back after Thanksgiving

(The Daily Dish) Ginette Bott, Utah Food Bank President and CEO joined Nicea and Surae to talk about Giving Tuesday. Giving Tuesday is a global giving movement around the world. It started in 2012 and was founded to inspire people to give back after Thanksgiving.

This year, thanks to some anonymous friends, all donations will be matched up to $20,000, so your impact will go twice as far! Normally, we can stretch each $1 into $8.71 worth of goods and services, but with this match, a donation of just $10 could be $174 for Utahns facing hunger! You can make your donation now, and it will count towards the match and our Giving Tuesday total!

1 in 7 Utah kids will likely miss a meal today due to lack of resources, and 410,000 Utahns are unsure where their next meal will come from. The Utah Food Bank is still experiencing a heightened need due to the pandemic, and they are also continuing to see many Utahns who have never utilized their services before.

Last fiscal year, Utah Food Bank distributed 70.2 million pounds of food and goods, the equivalent of over 58.5 million meals for Utahns in need.

The Utah Food Bank was founded in 1904, and has operated under various names but has always remained true to their mission: Fighting Hunger Statewide. Utah Food Bank provides food to a statewide network of 216 emergency food pantries and agencies.

How to Support the Holiday Food and Fund Drive in Other Ways:

People can participate in the Holiday Food and Fund Drive by giving food or money.

Register a food and fund drive, participate in community events that benefit us, fill a virtual gift bag online, or simply donate financially.

Visit the Utah Food Bank website for all the ways you can help

