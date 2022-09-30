(The Daily Dish) Our intimacy with a partner can make a world of difference in the way we view the relationship. While there is more to these relationships than just the physical, having that connection gives our partners an added sense of closeness. So when our intimacy begins to struggle, so too can the relationship’s health.

Erectile dysfunction (ED) is the most common and untreated issue men experience, with more than 3 million sufferers in the United States each year. In the past, treatments have involved the use of invasive surgeries, injections, and of course, medications.

Using state-of-the-art medical technology, Wasatch Medical Center is giving new hope to men around the country with a practice called Acoustic Wave Therapy.

For years they’ve helped patients by combining radial waves and focused shockwaves to encourage the growth of blood vessels and improve blood flow. Even better, this simple treatment is completely needle-free, surgery-free, and drug-free.

Sessions are short, lasting only 25 minutes with no recovery or downtime afterward. Every visit to Wasatch Medical Clinic is completely private, so patients can focus on what matters most.

Each patient will receive an assessment before treatment — reviewing medical history, specific conditions, and current health. This is along with a non-invasive blood flow test to indicate the amount of treatment needed.

*Sponsored Content.