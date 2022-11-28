SALT LAKE CITY (The Daily Dish) — As it commemorates its 75th year of making holiday dreams come true for children in need around Utah, the Marine Toys for Tots organization is partnering with Papa Murphy’s Pizza and ABC4 Utah for an even better season of giving.

When you go into any local Papa Murphy’s Pizza location to donate an unwrapped toy, you’ll receive a card for free items, discounts, and more. This opportunity only runs through December 18th, so donors are encouraged to move fast.

The Toys for Tots initiative accept toys of all varieties for donation but would like to put an emphasis this season on toys for ages 10 to 14.

First established in 1947, Toys for Tots now brings masses of generous donors each year with 281 million children supported to date.

“It’s an honor, really,” says Gunnery Sergeant Alejandro Ortizchavez. “I come from a large family… Christmastime was great for me… If I can make that happen in another household, I think that’s great.”

To learn more about the organization and find a Papa Murphy’s Pizza location near you, click here or go to ToysForTots.org.

**This segment contains sponsored content