Salt Lake City, Utah (The Daily Dish) — Are you stumped at what to give the woman in your life for Christmas? Why not give her a day to the spa where she can take care of herself and come home feeling like a new woman!

Today we have Brittney Trimble, Medical Spa Director with Regeneration Medical Spa, to talk about their available services and a few of their favorites too!

At their spa, they have the latest technology in laser hair, tattoo removal and facial resurfacing, as well as chemical peels, micro needling and HydraFacial. They also have their amazing nurse injector who can do Botox and fillers.

When it comes to a favorite service, Brittany says she LOVES the resolve treatment! It targets a little bit of everything and it goes deep into the skin to rebuild collagen and fibroblasts, it tightens the skin lessening the appearance of fine lines and wrinkles, but also works superficially to even out skin tone and gets rid of aging and sun spots.

You can view and schedule services by visiting their website.

