Get tips from the pros about good relationships – from loved ones to friendships and fellow professionals.

The relationships we have with friends, family, and our significant others can have an impact on our overall health. As we approach Valentine's Day, it's important to take stock of them – not just celebrate our intimate relationships – but also all of our social connections and make a appointment to do so throughout the year as this will not just enhance our day to day but our overall health.

Rich Crislip, Director of Behavioral Health Integration, OptumCare, invites us to learn more about why investing in healthy relationships matters and what you can do to create or strengthen your social relationships.

Good relationships – from loved ones to friendships and fellow professionals – lead to happiness and not only help our emotions, but various research studies suggest it also keeps us physically healthy.

Harvard Study of Adult Development has been studying the impact of happiness for more than 80 years and the findings have been those good relationships not only keep us happier but also healthier. One of the longest-running studies on happiness started in 1939 and followed a cohort from diverse backgrounds from their teenage years through adulthood and into their eighties. Then expanding with their offspring for the Second Generation study too.

Key lessons from this study: Loneliness can put your health at risk Let go of the small stuff Quality relationships matter

On-going happiness throughout life has an impact on physical health. It was, according to the Harvard study, more of a predictor of the health of 80-year-olds than other impacts.

Lack of interaction with others creates isolation and loneliness. According to a study published by the American Psychological Association, people need social interaction and the lack of is linked to not just our mental health but effects on our overall well-being.

While social isolation and loneliness are hard to measure, we know it exists especially with the pandemic which makes it even harder for all of us to gather especially older adults out of precaution.

Even before the pandemic, the CDC shared a study from the National Academies of Sciences, Engineering, and Medicine that found:

More than one-third of adults 45 and older feel lonely. That can equate to approximately 30% of Utahns.

One-fourth of adults 65 and older are considered to be socially isolated. And, to put that into perspective, approximately 11% of Utahns.



According to the CDC, those that are socially isolated or lonely put their health at risk in various ways. Recent studies found that: Social isolation significantly increased a person’s risk of premature death from all causes, a risk that may rival those of smoking, obesity, and physical inactivity. Social isolation was associated with about a 50% percent increased risk of dementia. Poor social relationships (characterized by social isolation or loneliness) were associated with a 29% increased risk of heart disease and a 32% increased risk of stroke. Loneliness was associated with higher rates of depression, anxiety, and suicide. Loneliness among heart failure patients was associated with a nearly 4 times increased risk of death, 68% increased risk of hospitalization, and 57% increased risk of emergency department visits.



We need to be very intentional and make a point to develop and enhance a variety of our social relationships as not to be dependent on one person as that can be too much pressure for any one person so it’s good to have a variety of relationship outlets – loved ones, friendships, office mates, neighbors and those in our communities. From what we’ve discussed, high-quality social relationships can help us live longer, healthier lives.

Three areas to start with are:

Make a Reach Out List One way to do this is every week write down one new person you can interact with whether that is by calling them, sending them an email or letter in the mail, and also after the pandemic actually making plans to visit and meet with them.

This also can include seeking out volunteer opportunities as a way to meet likeminded people and it also provides a sense of purpose (BMJ Journals, 2016)

Then schedule a time on your calendar to make these connections happen.

It’s important to take the first step. Don’t wait for someone else to reach out. Make Deposits in Your Relationship Bank There is a saying “giving to get” or “you get what you put into it” and if you want to receive the benefit of good relationships, you need to invest in others. Showing you are interested in the other person from listening, sharing to engaging with them can have energizing impacts for both of you.

This also helps you in building and strengthening a quality network as it is not a “one and done” approach but an ongoing investment of deposits that build quality relationships.

There also is the Golden Rule – treat others how you want to be treated – which we all know but may forget it starts with us.

This includes making others visible as we all want to be heard, seen and be meaningful to others. Engage in Dynamic Positive Responding In short, Dynamic Positive Responding is recognizing the positive. More times than not, and without realizing it, we tend to be passive, critical or underplay good things happening to us or good news. We focus on the bad or negative.

Relationship and marriage studies published by the American Psychological Association and NIH National Library of Medicine, show there is a 5:1 ratio of positive to negative interactions. Meaning there needs to be at least five positive interactions for every one negative one. This can be applied to more than our marriages.

When we respond positively, others start to reciprocate positively too. This also can improve the intensity of situations and downgrade stressors we may face. Thereby enhancing our relationships.

This involves showing people you are interested in them by: Actively listening to someone Not multitasking Making eye contact with the speaker Nodding as you listen Not combining a criticism with a compliment as one will only hear the criticism (e.g., you are finally looking good today)



These tips are just the beginning. Good relationships take time and energy. It’s not all or nothing but a gradual and habitual process. As noted, it’s an investment that benefits you and your health over time. If you or someone you know is impacted by loneliness or isolation, you also may want to refer them to professional services.

Your or their primary care physician can help with identifying loneliness and helping to prevent medical conditions associated with loneliness. Above all, if you fear they may harm themselves, call 911 Emergency Services. For more information about OptumCare Utah, call (866) 637-5268.

