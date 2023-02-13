Salt Lake City, Utah (The Daily Dish) — Looking for a fun way to enjoy the outdoors? This weekend is the Utah Sportsmen & RV Show, right here in Utah! This is your one-stop shop for everything outdoors and recreational vehicles. Jordan Bradley with Legacy RV Center was able to dish with us on all things coming up this weekend.

We asked Jordan what we could expect at this weekends show, he said, “There’s a lot. In the lobbies there’s going to be vendors, Ford will be there, there’s camping accessories, cooking classes, fly tying– way more than just RVs.”

Inventory levels are back to normal and you can buy on the spot! RVs can be purchased at the event, no need to wait months on end to getting on the road and to your next adventure. There will be units available ready to be camped in next week!

Since 1965: The Utah Sportsman’s, Vacation, and RV Show is coming up this weekend February 16th through the 19th at Mountain America Expo Center. You can follow the Utah Outdoor Expo at @UtahRVShow for more information. You can purchase tickets at the event or online at UtahRVshow.com to save $2. Hope to see you there!

*Sponsored content.