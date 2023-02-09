Salt Lake City, Utah (The Daily Dish) — We’re promised that Summer is a few months away, which means it’ll soon be time to spend your days out on the water! You can find all your boating needs at the Utah Boat Show. For more on this incredible event along with one of the booths you can catch there is Kip Ames, the co-owner of Fred’s Marine.

When asking Kip what he would like people to know about the activity of boating, he said, “We tell everybody, we sell fun, right? I mean boating is all about being with the family, usually kids want to be there. You don’t have to force kids to go on a trip or vacation with you. It’s all about having a good time with the family or friends and it’s memories that you’re making out there on the water. You’re all close, small boat usually, so you have to talk and spend time with one another”.

Fred’s Marine is a family run boat shop located in Layton. They started just over 40 years ago, and is now in its second generation of ownership. They just completed a major renovation of their store, with a larger showroom, pro shop space, and an all new service center to compliment their amazing service team.

Kip says the Utah Boat Show is huge for them this year. Due to all the snow Utah has received, this sets us up for a great boating season on the water. At the show, they will be located dead center of the event, you can’t miss them!

Getting the summer and boat itch? Attend the Utah Boat Show to check out Fred’s Marine along with many others Thursday-Sunday, February 9th-12th at the Mountain America Expo Center. For tickets, visit UtahBoatShow.com where you can save $2.00 on tickets, or at the box office at the show. See you there!

*Sponsored content.