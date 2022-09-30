(The Daily Dish) Kim Fischer National Spokesperson with Waterford.org joined Deena and Surae to tell us about a fun fall activity to get parents and children out and about!

The Chalk the Walk Family Fall Festival is available in the outdoor space of the Utah Contemporary

Museum of Art on October 8th from 12 PM to 4 PM and is a FREE event that will involve chalk drawing with stencils, additional arts and crafts, balloon animals, face painting, a pumpkin patch, PLUS music, dancing, family photos, food, and Upstart characters.

Registering in advance is not required, but they want to make sure they have enough for everyone, go ahead and use the QR code to register!

Open your camera and register!

Waterford Upstart is an effective at-home program that costs nothing for families to participate. Now in more than 15 states around the country, the program here is funded by the Utah State Legislature with help from generous sponsors and partners.

Designed using state-of-the-art software, the state-sponsored program gives children simple and engaging lessons, while also providing families with mentoring, support, and even equipment if needed.

“If you have a child in the home that is on that path to learning how to read, this program is for you,” remarks Kim Fischer, National Spokesperson with Waterford.org. “We want families to recognize that every child could use this type of foundation. It doesn’t matter if they’re going to Pre-K during the day, or if they’re just sitting home with you — this is something they can be utilizing…”

With only 15 minutes a day of interactive lessons, 5 days a week, students can achieve 2-3x more learning gains compared to their peers. And according to Kim Fischer, the average Upstart graduate will enter Kindergarten at a nearly 1st-grade level.

To learn more and register your child, go online.

*Sponsored Content.