A few lifestyle choices have as big of an impact on our health as physical activity. It's time to hit the trails and improve your health. Primary Care Provider, Dr. Steven Richardson, joined us in the studio!

We wanted to know why it’s so important to stay active, especially as we are getting older. Dr. Richardson said, “Well physical activity is one of the best things we can actually do for our health. There are few lifestyle choices that we can make that can have a bigger impact. Studies have shown that physical activity helps improve our brain health, reduce disease risk, and strengthen our bones and muscles. Physical activity is something that is recommended highly, especially in folks that are older.”

For individuals that are older, Dr. Richardson recommends 150 minutes of moderate intensity exercise per week in increments of no 30 minutes or more. This allows you to be able to 5-days of 30 minutes or 3-days of 50 minutes. Time got you down? Try 75 minutes of more vigorous exercise per week.

In Utah winter months, it can be tough to get outdoor exercise, but being outdoors can be both mentally and physically helpful. It’s important to do something you like doing, so you’re more likely to stick with it. it’s even better if you have someone to do it with.

