Get entered for the chance to win FREE Café Rio for a year

(The Daily Dish) From the latest styles in clothing and shoes to home décor and the perfect holiday gift, there is always something for everyone at City Creek Center, including some great restaurant options.

City Creek Center is excited to celebrate the newest Café Rio location in City Creek Center with a Grand Opening Event, today November 19th, 2021. The first 100 people in line will get FREE chips + guac, this offer is only valid at the City Creek location and can be used at the kiosks or in line.

Grand Opening guests can enter for the chance to win FREE Café Rio for a year.

10 lucky winners will receive 400 points (equivalent to $40 a month) for 12 months.

To enter, join the Café Rio loyalty program, and when you scan your app at check out between 10:30am – 12:30pm at the City Creek Center location, you’ll be entered to win.

All new loyalty app members will receive a $5 credit.

Ceremonial ribbon cutting and special presentation will start at 10 am at the entrance by Regent Street.

If you can’t make the Grand Opening, you can still win their second-place prize:

1 winner will receive 200 points (equivalent to $20 a month) for 12 months.

To enter, post a public photo of our new location to Instagram with #CafeRioCityCreek

They will also be giving away limited edition swag, while supplies last!

As an iconic Utah brand, City Creek Center is excited to have Café Rio open it’s new flagship location in the heart of Salt Lake City. Café Rio has been a long-requested restaurant at City Creek Center, and they’re thrilled to give guests what they have been asking for!

The City Creek Center restaurant features kiosk ordering for guests that would prefer a digital ordering experience. For guests choosing to order ahead, the new location offers easy pick-up parking, specifically reserved for Café Rio. From southbound State Street, enter City Creek Center Parking. Go down the ramp to P1. The stalls are to the right near the escalator lobby doors.

About Café Rio

Fresh ingredients and meals made to order are central to Café Rio’s menu. At Café Rio Mexican Grill, all of the signature sauces, salad dressings, and desserts are made by hand every day. No freezers. No microwaves. We make everything fresh from scratch every single day.

For more information you can visit the City Creek Center website or head on down to get involved in the grand opening!

*Sponsored Content.