Get down to Parris RV for this Fifth Wheel for your weekend adventures!

Brett Parris with Parris RV is on The Daily Dish with Nicea showing off the Forest River Rockwood Ultra Lite fifth wheel that is currently available on their lot! Check out the interior and then head on over to the Parris RV Murray North location!

There are lots of options to choose from that will make this fifth wheel feel even more like home, like the optional ceiling fan with light in the living room, the bedroom TV, and the residential refrigerator.

You won’t ever want to leave home without this Forest River Rockwood Ultra Lite fifth wheel! From the separated living room with its fireplace, LCD TV, theater sofa, and dual opposing 67″ hide-a-bed sofas to the front private master suite with its wardrobe slide, queen Serta bed with nightstands on either side and entrance into the dual-entry bath, this unit has the comforts that you value most. As you get ready each morning in the full bathroom, you will enjoy the rays of sunlight that come streaming through the skylight and illuminate the space.

Lighten your load with this Forest River Rockwood Ultra Lite fifth wheel! All of these units have full-aluminum frames and laminated fiberglass sidewalls to make a sleek and sturdy unit that will last you a lifetime, and with the torsion axle and Rubber-Ryde suspension, you will enjoy a smooth ride each time you travel. Each fifth wheel is easy to tow with any size of the truck bed and comes with a standard LCI turning point pin box hitch. To keep you cool on a warm day, you will enjoy a 13,500 BTU A/C unit, and to warm you up on a cooler day, there is a quick-recovery auto-ignition gas/electric water heater for a hot shower. Between the LCD TV with an upgraded soundbar speaker system and multi-directional antenna and the multi-zone stereo with DVD/CD/AM/FM/MP3 player hook-up and Bluetooth control, you will find entertainment for everyone in your group.

Forest River Rockwood Ultra Lite fifth wheel 2898KS highlights:

Separate Living Room

Master Suite

Outdoor Kitchen

Pass-Through Storage

Maybe this RV isn’t the one for you, that’s okay. At Parris RV they have many options to choose from. You can visit their website for more options to choose from.

