Get a sneak peek inside one of the featured SL Parade of homes here!

Austria Ekker, Marketing Manager at Sage Homes, and Deena are in Herriman touring a home that is part of the SL Parade of Homes. You’ll want to stop and take a look at all the features that are offered inside this magnificent home!

This home boasts gorgeous views of Utah’s mountains and Salt Lake County that can be seen from all three levels. It also showcases a lot of Sage Homes’s included features for this community such as the large number of windows that flood the home with natural light, their 6 cm mitered edge countertops throughout. PLUS the bathroom in the owner’s suite that includes the black tile and combination of black and gold hardware is stunning!

The floor-to-ceiling mantelpiece in the great room is one of the home’s best features with the black marbled tile, steel mantel, and linear fireplace, which is a real showstopper. Including a chef’s kitchen, so you have the cooktop and hood as well as the double oven.

The kitchen also has large sliding glass doors and a beautiful window over the kitchen sink which bring a lot of light into the room and show off that gorgeous view. The home is sitting at around 5400 square feet. There are 6 bedrooms and 3.5 bathrooms. Also including a 9-foot foundation, 10-foot ceilings on the main floor, and 9-foot ceilings on the upper level.

At Sage, Homes quality is their number one priority. They build homes that are built to love and built to last, and they love that the Parade provides a great platform for them to share that with their community. The SL Parade of homes is an exciting opportunity to make new connections and share what the Sage Homes final product is like.

The longest-running parade in America celebrates its 75th year of the Salt Lake Parade of Homes. To check out homes just like this one, make sure to buy tickets online at Salt Lake Parade of Homes or at any of the homes in the parade. You can download the Salt Lake Parade of Homes app on the Play Store or App Store to get turn-by-turn directions to all of the homes on your list.

It’s a $20 admission, but if you use Promo Code “Parade75” you’ll get $3 off your tickets!

