SALT LAKE CITY, Utah (The Daily Dish) – With spring just around the corner, it’s time to start planning for spring cleaning. doTERRA has some great products to hep you freshen up your cleaning game.

Many cleaning products contain harsh, possibly even harmful chemicals. And while it can be hard to avoid them all together, you can take steps to limit your exposure to toxins by integrating more natural cleaning solutions into your cleaning routine.

Here are some suggestions from doTERRA.

• Lemon Oil In addition to smelling like bottled sunshine, Lemon essential oil is a powerful cleansing agent that can serve as a nontoxic cleaner throughout the home. Add doTERRA Lemon essential oil to a spray bottle filled with water and use to clean tables, countertops, and other surfaces. Another favorite use for lemon oil is to drip a few drops down your drains after cleaning your sinks and showers. The smell will be a welcome sensation next time you turn on the water!

• Tea Tree Known for its purifying qualities, Tea Tree essential oil is often used for cleansing the skin, home surfaces, and purifying the air. Apply one or two drops to a damp cloth to wipe down surfaces or add it to your facial cleanser to support a healthy-looking complexion.

• Abode Line: The naturally powerful, plant-based formula is free from phosphates, sulfates, phthalates, dyes, and chlorine. The key component of the proprietary blend of CPTG® essential oils in the cleaner is Thymol, widely known for its powerful cleansing and purifying properties. The concentrate also includes Lime, Litsea, Cassia, Lemon Eucalyptus, Tea Tree, Arborvitae, Eucalyptus kochii, Cilantro, Lavandin and Lemon Myrtle. The spray can be used where food is prepared, in bathrooms, on counter-tops, fixtures, walls, finished wood, and tile floors to help keep your home spotless and smelling fresh. Formulated using simple, pure, natural ingredients, the entire doTERRA abode product line is made for the conscious consumer.

For more information and to find a doTERRA Wellness Advocate near you, visit doTERRA.com.

