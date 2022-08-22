(The Daily Dish) Jennifer and Jacob with Utah Beef Council are gearing up for another fantastic long work week and they’re sharing a dinner recipe that is perfect for any family as the temperatures start to cool down.

Ingredients:

1/2 medium white onion, chopped

1 tablespoon butter

2 tablespoons flour

1 teaspoon onion powder

2 cups beef broth

2 tablespoons Worcestershire sauce

1 lb. pastrami

4 hoagie rolls

8 slices provolone cheese

12 dill pickle small slices

Salt and Pepper, to taste

Directions:

Preheat oven to 400 degrees F.

In a large frying pan over medium heat, add butter.

Once butter melts, add in onions, and cook till translucent, about 5 minutes.

Add flour, salt, and pepper to cooked onions and cook for an additional 2 minutes while continuing to stir.

Whisk in beef broth and Worcestershire sauce.

Reduce heat to simmer.

Place hoagies on a greased baking sheet.

Divide pastrami in each one. Bake in the oven for 5 minutes.

Top each pastrami hoagie with 2 pieces of cheese and return to the oven for an additional 2-3 minutes or until the cheese has evenly melted.

Divide the au jus into 4 small bowls.

Remove sandwich from oven, add pickles on each one.

Slice in half, and serve immediately with au jus sauce for each serving.

Make sure you print this recipe for your records HERE and then head on over and get more recipes and nutrition information by visiting the Utah Beef Council website.

*Sponsored content.